NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the division champions for the 2025 season

Of the eight division champions, which team is the best? Let's power rank them for the 2025 NFL Season.

There is, just about, a zero percent chance that the eight division winners from 2024 win their divisions again in 2025. That type of thing just does not happen in the NFL. The league is filled with parity, so there are some fiesty second and even third-place teams that could make a name for themselves in 2025.

But let's focus on the division winners for a second and power rank them for 2025.

8. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are absolutely not a bad team, but they're not great by any means. CJ Stroud regressed in 2024 and the offensive line totally fell apart. Houston did remake their OL this offseason, so that's going to be the major point of focus for them in 2025.

If the OL blows up, Houston could lose their two-year grip on the AFC South. They are the 'worst' division champion as we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most 'good' team in the NFL approaching the 2025 season. Baker Mayfield played his tail off in 2024. He completed over 70% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Folks, that is insane production.

However, Liam Coen is no longer there, Mike Evans is another year older, and Chris Godwin is coming off of a major ankle injury. It's not likely that Mayfield replicates that production in 2025. The Bucs may also have a huge threat in the Atlanta Falcons to take note of.

They are seventh in our power rankings for 2025.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have not been quite as dominant over the past two seasons as they have been in previous years, but they have also won a Super Bowl and appeared in another, so that goes to show you just how good this team can be. With a roster quietly filled with some holes and them not likely winning all of their one-score games in 2025, they come in at sixth in our power rankings.