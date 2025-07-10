Predicting every single playoff team for the 2025 NFL Season

NFC Playoff Teams

1. Washington Commanders

How about the Washington Commanders earning the top seed in the NFC? They won 12 games in the 2024 NFL Season and were just one game shy of the Super Bowl. Can they grab another win or two in 2025 and also win the NFC East? This team is trending in the right direction and could turn into a contender in 2025.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams finished the year with a strong 9-3 record and did get better in the offseason. LA is poised to have another great season and could earn a top seed in the NFC playoffs. They won the NFC West with a 10-7 record in 2024.

The Detroit Lions won 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season but did lose both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, so it's not likely they're again able to just lose two times. Still in the driver's seat to win the NFC North, the Lions might still be in a position for a top seed in the conference.

4. Atlanta Falcons

I am buying into the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 NFL Season. The roster is quite good and Michael Penix Jr does have a great shot to take a huge leap in year two. While the Buccaneers have owned this division, things could be a lot different this year. Buy into the Falcons - trust me.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

A Super Bowl regression is on the horizon for the Philadelphia Eagles - they again have a new offensive coordinator, lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, and are surely also not going to get 2,000-yard production from Saquon Barkley in 2025. Barkley is also set to play in his age-28 season, so a regression could be coming.

The Eagles are still going to be a good team and will still make the postseason, but expect them to not be quite as dominant in 2025.

6. Green Bay Packers

Are the Packers going to take that next step into contention? That may have to wait until the 2026 NFL Season, as I am not sure they added enough this offseason to win the NFC North, and Jordan Love's performance took a slight hit in 2024.

Expect Green Bay to again settle into a Wild Card seed in 2025.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Liam Coen gone, Mike Evans another year older, and Chris Godwin coming off of a dislocated ankle, the Buccaneers offense could regress in 2025 and ultimately knock them out of the top spot in the NFC South. While they should still make the postseason due to a strong foundational players on either side of the ball, them winning the division doesn't feel likely.