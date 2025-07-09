There are a ton of high-end receivers in the NFL. Let's look at the active leaders in receiving yards approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

All of the wide receiver and tight end production across the NFL is quite deep, and it seems like there has never been more receiving talent in the NFL than there is right now. This is an offense-first league, and many teams use the passing attack as the foundation of their unit.

There are six active NFL players who have at least 11,000 career receiving yards. Let's look at the active leaders here.

Active NFL leaders in receiving yards approaching the 2025 season

1. DeAndre Hopkins - 12,965

DeAndre Hopkins is 21st all-time with just under 13,000 yards and is surely heading to the Hall of Fame one day. He is the active NFL leader in receiving yards, but another future HOFer is right on his tail.

2. Mike Evans - 12,684

Mike Evans is flat-out exceptional and is probably still somehow underrated. He's been in the NFL since 2014 and has had at least 1,000 yards in each season. Now into his 30s, it will be interesting to see if he can keep this production up.

3. Travis Kelce - 12,151

28th all-time in receiving yards, Travis Kelce might be the best TE in NFL history depending on who you ask. He is 849 yards away from 13,000 for his NFL career.

4. Davante Adams - 11,844

Davante Adams is now on the Los Angeles Rams and did break the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with the Jets and Raiders. Adams might end up in the Hall of Fame one day - he probably needs another few years of high-end production to get there.

5. Keenan Allen - 11,274

Keenan Allen is still a free agent and was productive in 2024 with the Chicago Bears. clearly past his prime, Allen could latch on with a team and have a shot at hitting 12,000 yards in 2025.

6. Tyreek Hill - 11,098

A future Hall of Famer, Tyreek Hill's is one of the fastest players in NFL history and surely hopes to have a bounce back season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He's got the sixth-most receiving yards among active NFL players.

7. Stefon Diggs - 10,491

Stefon Diggs has been traded twice and is now on his fourth NFL team. Despite how productive he's been, Diggs can't seem to stick with a team. His personality does not seem to be all that popular in the locker room, and he's already made some noise in his first offseason with the Patriots.

He's just over 10,000 career yards.