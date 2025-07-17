Predicting quarterbacks who could become best in the NFL in the 2025 season

There could be a few QBs in the NFL heading into the 2025 season set to become among the best at their position. While many of us would consider guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow to be the best QBs in the NFL, what about other ones?

Could there be some new faces atop that mountain in the 2025 NFL Season? For the sake of parity, let's hope that we do see some majorly-improved passers flirting with that no. 1 label. At the moment, it's not clear which ones could potentially make that jump.

But we have tried our best to predict three quarterbacks who could become the best in the NFL at their position in 2025.

Could these quarterbacks become the best in the NFL in the 2025 season?

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams might be the full package at QB. The Chicago Bears built around Williams in a bit way with an improved offensive line, added weapons, and an offensive-minded head coach. The second-year QB also threw more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions, which is an excellent ratio for the best passers in the league. Ben Johnson running the show, the improved offensive line, and the amount of weapons that Caleb Williams and Johnson have could propel the young, quirky passer to the QB mountaintop in 2025.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

After his breakout rookie season back in 2023, many, including myself, thought that CJ Stroud was going to turn into the next elite QB in the NFL, but the regression in 2024 has many of us wondering if Stroud can regain that 2023 form in 2025. With an improve WR room and revamped offensive line, this could be the best overall supporting cast that Stroud has had approaching a crucial third year. There isn't much that the young QB does not have. Sure, he isn't the most mobile, but he's good at what is most important to be a franchise quarterback.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

In terms of the total skillset of being a high-end NFL quarterback, Jordan Love has it all. He's got the size, mobility, confidence, arm, and accuracy, but through his first two full seasons as a starter in the NFL, it has not yet all come together. There is reason to believe that his third full season as a starter could be when years one and two give him the needed boost. The Green Bay Packers also have a ton of weapons at Love's disposal, so it's not like there's a shortage of that, either.