NFL Predictions: Predicting AFC and NFC top seeds as Week 1 continues

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season continues on Sunday. Let's predict the top playoff seed in both conferences as the season progresses.

The bulk of Week 1 is right around the corner, and there aren't many NFL teams that can truly earn the top seed in either conference when the playoffs roll around. We'll do this exercise weekly to see what changes.

As it gets later in the season, seeding can change week to week, so it'll be interesting to follow. Let's unveil our first top seed predictions as Week 1 continues.

Predicting top seeds in the NFL playoffs as Week 1 continues

AFC - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL and open up the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Right now, Buffalo is the top team in the AFC regardless of what happened last year. They have the reigning MVP in Josh Allen and have all the motivation in the world to make a deep playoff run. As long as the Bills don't get in their own way too much, they should cruise to at least 12 wins, but it might take another win or two for the top seed in the conference.

NFC - Los Angeles Rams

If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, which is a big if , the LA Rams will emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL. They finished the 2024 regular season on a strong 9-3 record pace, and that could continue into 2025. This roster is well-built from top to bottom, and it's not like Stafford and Sean McVay haven't had a ton of success before.

Right now, I would predict that the LA Rams capture the top seed, but things in the NFL can change week to week, so for now, the Rams are on our list.