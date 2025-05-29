There could be an NFL franchise that wins the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2025 season. Which franchises could do that?

I can't imagine being a fan of a team that has never won a Super Bowl, but they're out there for sure. Fortunately, a few ring-less teams do have a viable path to winning it all in the 2025 NFL Season, but it's not going to come easy.

We predicted the five most likely NFL teams to win their first Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the most likely NFL teams to win their first Super Bowl in 2025

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals did make the Super Bowl back in 2021, so it's not like they haven't been there, but a cheap, outdated, and poorly run front office would likely be the main reason why they don't get back. Cincy has the offensive firepower to win it all, but the defense is really the biggest question mark. There is a path for them to win Super Bowl LX.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has coached in a Super Bowl before back with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. While the Los Angeles Chargers have their limitations, they have the coach and might even have the roster to win it all in 2025. If the Bolts have these hopes, they'd likely have th dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, a division they have won every year since 2016.

3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have taken ownership of the AFC South over the last two seasons, and that does not seem to be changing anytime soon. Houston has been stuck in the 'good' tier for multiple years now, but the potential for them to be a contender is there.

An easy division yet again for 2025 could propel them to another top-4 playoff seed and at least one home playoff game.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is going to hurt, but this is the best roster in the NFL, as they won 15 games in 2024. The brutal injuries they suffered pretty much ended their season, so you have to wonder if they actually could have won it all in 2024 had they not been super injured.

1. Buffalo Bills

Many people across the NFL thought that the 2024 NFL Season was going to be the year for the Buffalo Bills, but they again fell short and lost to the Chiefs in the postseason. Buffalo did improve their roster in the offseason and should again be a heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl.

They are a starved franchise with recent playoff heartbreaks, but could they breakthrough and win Super Bowl LX in 2025?