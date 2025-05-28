The wide receiver market has truly exploded in recent years. Let's look at the highest-paid at the position for 2025.

We have seen the position become quite important over the last half-decade, but while NFL teams do not necessarily need a top WR to be successful, the league is turning into a pass-first one, so having a high-end wide receiver is becoming more necessary.

There are a whopping eight receivers in the league right now who are getting paid at least $30 million per season.

Using figures obtained from Over The Cap, let's look at the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

2025 NFL Season: Who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the league?

10. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins - $28.25m per year

Jaylen Waddle is the 10th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value. He is a legitimate no. 1, but is also playing alongside Tyreek Hill in Miami.

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals - $28.75m per year

One of two wide receivers the Bengals paid a ton of money to, Tee Higgins is the 'Robin' to Ja'Marr Chase's 'Batman.' Higgins' deal comes in just under $30 million per season.

8. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30m per year

Tyreek Hill's production took a hit in the 2024 NFL Season, and it does feel like unless something changes, the Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of blowing things up, so Hill could be on the move soon.

7. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers - $30m per year

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL early on in the 2024 NFL Season, so this huge investment by the 49ers is off to a rocky start already.

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions - $30m per year

An undersized but elite wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions has turned into Jared Goff's favorite target. He is one of eight WRs in the NFL who is getting paid at least $30 million per season.

5. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $32m per year

AJ Brown is perhaps the most physically imposing wide receiver in the NFL and has actually already been given two contract extensions from the Eagles.

4. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers - $32.99m per year

Maybe a bit of an overpay, DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, as Pittsburgh decided that they did not want to build their WR room around George Pickens. Metcalf's deal is about $33 million per season.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys - $34m per year

CeeDee Lamb is now playing alongside George Pickens in Dallas, so we could see Lamb have the best year of his career in 2025, as Dak Prescott is also set to return.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35m per year

Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL in the eyes of many. He's getting $35 million per year from the Vikings and is surely going to be a big boost for JJ McCarthy in what is essentially his rookie season.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - $40.25m per year

The only wide receiver in the NFL who has hit the $40 million per year mark, Ja'Marr Chase got this deal this offseason from the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase is arguably the best in the game and had the WR triple crown in 2025, leading the position in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.