The 2025 NFL Season could see the AFC again become a rugged, tough, and deep conference. Let's predict the seven playoff teams. The seven teams in the AFC playoffs, for the most part, all have a valid way to get back into the playoffs in 2025.

The weakest would obviously be the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team without a clear-cut QB solution. With how deep the AFC has become, we could see some insane playoff groupings in 2025.

Depending on how certain bounces go, could we see some shocking teams in the postseason in the AFC? Let's predict the seven playoff teams for 2025.

Predicting the seven AFC playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season

No. 1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a cake-walk schedule in the 2025 NFL Season and also have one of the best rosters in the NFL. It truly should be no issue for this team to make the playoffs, win the division yet again, and earn the no. 1 seed in the AFC.

Maybe 2025 is the year for Buffalo?

No. 2 - Baltimore Ravens

Another team that has played extremely well in the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens have yet another easy path to an AFC North title and a top seed in the AFC. Baltimore has been atop the NFL for years now but has simply missed out on substantive playoff success.

No. 3 - Houston Texans

For the third year in a row, the Houston Texans win the AFC South, but this time, they earn the third seed in the AFC. Houston fielding a competent offensive line could be what unlocks this roster for the long-term.

No. 4 - Denver Broncos

Could the Denver Broncos win the AFC West in 2025? Well, I am not the the Broncos don't have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs, and Bo Nix could always make a massive leap. Keep an eye out for the Broncos in 2025.

No. 5 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs do not win the AFC West in 2025 and will settle into the fifth seed in the NFL playoffs. they would end up traveling to face the Denver Broncos in this scenario, so no matter how you slice it, the game would be quite competitive. Could we really see KC not winning the division?

No. 6 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles did add some necessary offensive talent, but I do personally wonder how much better they can be, as Justin Herbert seems to have hit his peak in the NFL. Will Herbert be good enough to lead this team to anything more than another Wild Card berth?

No. 7 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals don't even have to be all that good on defense to get into the postseason - they could field the 20th-ranked scoring defense in the NFL and sneak into the playoffs with nine or 10 wins. Could that be the case for them in 2025?