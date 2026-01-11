Raiders 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza, but who else after that?

The Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and at this point, it would be a massive shock if Fernando Mendoza was not the first selection. He seems to check all the boxes of a top QB prospect and can truly do a little bit of everything.

He and the Indiana Hoosiers are also just one win away from the national title. Much of their success this year has been due to Mendoza and how poised he's been. He's deadly accurate, can win from the pocket, but can also create with his legs.

As we approach the 2026 NFL Draft in April, Mendoza's name is only going to grow, and this really feels like something not even the Raiders themselves can mess up. Let's get into a Raiders mock draft for 2026. Who else should they take after Mendoza?

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is not only plenty good enough to be the first overall pick, but he could finally be the QB that solves this issue for the Raiders. Mendoza seems to be a rather polished prospect overall. I would expect that the rest of the throwing we see him do between the CFP final and the NFL Scouting Combine will only reinforce this idea.

36. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders need some help in the trenches in both sides of the ball, and I would not be shocked if this team entertained trade offers for Maxx Crosby. We'll operate as if the Raiders are keeping Crosby. A'Mauri Washington is a first-round caliber defensive tackle prospect and is a good player at a hugely important position for an NFL team.

67. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Double-dipping along the defensive line is a wise idea. Akheem Mesidor is the third-round pick here for the Raiders. This team has other needs outside of QB - being more stout up front and creating more pressire on opposing QBs is how this team willl get out of the mud and compete for AFC West titles in 2026 and beyond.

You really could not script a better start for the Raiders in this mock draft.