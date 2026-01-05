2026 NFL Draft: Updated first-round draft order for every eliminated team

The first 18 slots in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft are set thanks to the eliminated teams. The 14 playoff teams will try to win the Super Bowl and also see their first-round pick come into view in the next few weeks.

It's hard to believe that the 2025 NFL Season will come to an end in about a month, but here we are. Now that we know how much of the first round will look, we have the updated first-round order for the teams not in the playoffs.

Let's get into the order here.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for every eliminated team in Round 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

Fernando Mendoza, no matter what.

2. New York Jets (3-14)

The New York Jets were truly one of the worst teams in recent NFL memory, and if you ask me, Aaron Glenn is clearly not cut out to be a head coach in the NFL, but it seems like New York is primed to bring him back in 2025.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

Firing Jonathan Gannon on Monday, the Arizona Cardinals again need a new head coach and really do not have much direction at all. The third overall pick could help put them on a path toward success, though.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

The Tennessee Titans got some nice QB play from Cam Ward over the last month of the season, and it's pretty clear that Ward could make a modest leap in 2025 if the Titans are able to make the right roster moves.

5. New York Giants (4-13)

Jaxson Dart has the goods, so the New York Giants may have found a solution at the most important position in all of sports, and they have a top-5 pick to boot.

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

Firing Kevin Stefanski on Monday, the Cleveland Browns needed to make that move and are really only an average offense away from being a winning football team in 2026.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

The Washington Commanders were 12-5 in the regular season last year, and finishing with the complete opposite record is just bonkers. This team needs an infusion of young talent.

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

How about the New Orleans Saints? Tyler Shough played quite well this year and is another second-year QB who could easily break out in 2026. The Saints might be closer to the NFC South title than you think.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Earning the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are probably going to benefit in the long run from not making the playoffs this year, as this roster needs a reset and a bit of a break.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

The Cincinnati Bengals have to invest on defense. It's really that simple - this team needs better players on defense, and if they can do that, they'll be back in the postseason.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

Miami played hard at the end of the season and did win seven games. This team has a huge QB decision to make this offseason, though.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

The Dallas Cowboys are an average defense away from being a competent team and perhaps competing for the NFC East title in 2026. They'll take a defender with this pick.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL, 8-9)

The Los Angeles Rams own the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, and the Falcons fired both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot recently.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Baltimore lost the AFC North thanks to a missed field goal by Tyler Loop. The Ravens now pick 14th in the first round.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 but lost the NFC South thanks to the Falcons beating the Saints.

16. New York Jets (via IND, 8-9)

The New York Jets own the Indianapolis Colts first-round pick, so they currently have two picks inside the top-20, which is insane draft pick value.

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

The Detroit Lions won 15 games last year and earned the top seed in the NFC. They won six fewer games in 2025 and are totally out of the playoffs.

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

The Minnesota Vikings won five games in a row to end the season and own the 18th pick in the first round. This team will likely bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with JJ McCarthy in 2026.