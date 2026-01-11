Raiders 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza, but who else after that?

102. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

With 41 games at the collegiate level, Malik Muhammad gives the Raiders and experienced player on the backend of the defense. It has seemed like for years now that the team has been missing key talent in the secondary. Defenses are beginning to get an edge again in the NFL after that short period when the downfield passing was at an all-time high.

But the Raiders still have to invest in the secondary, as the AFC West has three other franchise QBs who can do damage with their arm.

128. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Austin Barber can be groomed to play both tackle spots in the NFL. He's a legitimate prospect and another wise selection by the Raiders front office here. In 2025, the Raiders offensive line was among the worst in the NFL, but that unit does have a good bit of talent.

135. Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State

Four out of the last five picks for the Raiders in this mock draft have been in the trenches - it's a clear area of emphasis, and a wise one. Vegas gets some center help and takes Matt Gulbin from Michigan State at pick 135.

173. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

For Illinois in 2025, Gabe Jacas had 13.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, so this player can get into the backfield with ease. Another sound pick here for Vegas.

179. Bud Clark, S, TCU

With 15 career interceptions in 61 career college games, Bud Clark from TCU is another experienced defensive back who could be a quick learn in the NFL for the Raiders.

182. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

The one thing that could make this mock draft unrealistic is the lack of a WR pick until now, but the Raiders still do have Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and it's not like they can't dip into the free agency market.

What could be a wise idea is signing a couple of veteran receivers to help Mendoza adjust into the NFL, perhaps then addressing WR at the end of 2026 and into 2027.

217. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

This could be a fun selection for the Raiders as someone who could develop into a backup QB. Behren Morton has five years of collegiate experience under his belt.