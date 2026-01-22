Raiders double-dip at quarterback in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

67. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell is a field-stretching wide receiver and someone who is going to create a ton of vertical separation. Getting him here at the top of the third round is a bit of a steal

102. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

The Raiders always seem to be fielding a bad secondary. They try to fix that and get some safety help with Jalon Kilgore.

124. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

Another OL prospect, Vegas grabs Jake Slaughter from Florida and is clearly trying to stock up this room with as much talent as possible. Good idea.

134. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Again addressing the secondary, Treydan Stukes from Arizona is the pick at 134. He has 29 career passes defended in six collegiate seasons.

175. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall is 6-2 and nearly 230 pounds. He's about as big of a running back as you see in the NFL at this point and someone who could help take the load off Ashton Jeanty. This could be a sneaky-good pick for the Raiders at 175.

180. Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Jack Kelly had 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for BYU this year. There is always a need for high-upside pass-rusher at the ILB position.

183. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

I really do believe it would be a wise idea for the Raiders to double-dip at quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, as teams that do not have a franchise passer should take multiple swings every year until they find one. Drew Allar is coming off a season-ending injury and needs some help with his mechanics, but he's a prospect that legitimately has all the tools to end up as a capable starter.

Much of this is going to simply be on development, and with Mendoza as the QB1, Allar would not be under any sort of pressure to start.

219. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

The Raiders finish up this mock draft with some pass-rush help and grab Caden Curry from Ohio State.