Steelers usher in a new offensive era in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

At some point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to bring in a new head coach, and Mike McCarthy might end up being the favorite. Pittsburgh saw long-time head coach Mike Tomlin step down after nearly 20 years on the job.

It seemed like they were primed to bring him back for another year, though, so Tomlin stepping down actually saved the Steelers franchise from itself, as it was long time for a new voice and some new blood. The main issue with Pittsburgh has been the team's inability to fully embrace a needed rebuild. The team simply needs to get more serious on the offensive side of the ball.

And that starts with the quarterback position. Let's dive into this 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, where the Steelers do finally get serious on offense.

Carson Beck heads to Pittsburgh in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

21. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a massive threat with the ball in his hands and really, to me, is one of those shifty, game-changing wide receivers who could be a nice complement to DK Metcalf, a WR the Steelers added via trade last offseason.

This would be a solid first-round selection for Pittsburgh.

53. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

The secondary has needed help for years, and it seems like the Steelers have built most of their secondaries through free agency, which isn't a smart move. Sure, you can do that at a position like safety, but it's more wise to draft and develop at CB.

Julian Neal has good size and length and is a realistic second-round pick for the team.

76. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

This is where things get a bit frisky, as the Steelers use pick 76 on Carson Beck. Beck might not be the NFL Draft prospect he once was, but he does have some enticing tools and could be in a situation where he could sit and learn for a year or so.