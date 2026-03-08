Raiders go ballistic on offense after trading Maxx Crosby in latest NFL Mock Draft

134. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

It's hard to also not address the backfield. Sure, Jeanty is installed as the RB1 of this team, but adding another capable back takes a ton of pressure off the quarterback, and that would be ideal for a rookie.

Nicholas singleton ran the ball 622 times for 3,461 yards and 35 touchdowns in his collegiate career, scoring at least 12 touchdowns in three of four seasons.

Singleton could really help this Raiders backfield emerge as something special.

175. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock has 20 career passes defended and two interceptions, and he's another player who brings a ton of experience into the NFL. When teams are picking this late, I do believe leaning on experience could go al ong way in finding competent players.

182. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

I keep coming back to Caden Curry as a potential NFL Draft steal. He's bringing 54 games of collegiate experience into the NFL and did burst onto the scene in 2025 with 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

He did this against some top collegiate competition, so the Raiders might get a gem here if Curry falls into their laps at pick 182.

185. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Keyshaun Elliott is another late-rounder who could be a frisky prospect. In 52 games in college, Elliott racked up 301 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Leaning on some production with this pick, the Raiders could justify taking Elliott here.

218. Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

The Raiders finish up this mock draft with Deven Eastern, a defensive tackle from Minnesota who has 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in his career. The Raiders have a great opportunity in front of them to right the ship for the long-term with the insane haul they got for Crosby.