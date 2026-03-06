Rams remain hyper-aggressive in secondary in updated 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be headed toward an all-in offseason here in 2026, as this team was within just one game of the Super Bowl in 2025 and have already made two major moves to shore up their main weakness, which is the secondary.

Earlier this week, LA and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed on a trade to send Trent McDuffie to LA for pick 29 in the 2026 NFL Draft and additional draft compensation. Even with this trade, the Rams still own the 13th pick in the NFL Draft thanks to the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only that, but on Friday morning, news broke that the Rams and standout safety Kam Curl agreed on a three-year extension. We haven't even yet hit free agency, and General Manager Les Snead is already wheeling and dealing, so Rams fans should buckle up for a majorly aggressive offseason, and this could continue in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Updated Los Angeles Rams mock draft following major secondary moves

13. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The cornerback position is surely still a need for the LA Rams, as approaching free agency, all of Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon, Decobie Durant, and Derion Kendrick are set to be free agents.

Snead is also a GM who is simply not afraid to make any move and really could not care less about what the outsiders have to say. He trades first-round picks regularly and aggressively fills roster holes. Jermod McCoy is an extremely athletic, ball-hawking cornerback who is going to be one of the first defensive backs off the board in the NFL Draft.

There is a world where the Rams double-dip at this crucial position, as the defensive line is pretty much set, and this roster overall just does not have many other holes, so I would not rule out another cornerback.