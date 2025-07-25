Raiders next big move after cutting Christian Wilkins is obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders might have the absolute worst defense in the NFL after cutting and moving on from former big-money free agent Christian Wilkins. The disastrous situation with Wilkins only serves to highlight just how awful things are right now for a Vegas defense that has Maxx Crosby and a bunch of other guys who may or may not even be in the league in a year or two.

After hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith (and then re-signing him), the Raiders aren't really in a position right now to be overly patient. They need to put their chips in the middle of the table this season, and there's one obvious move they can make after cutting Wilkins (and voiding over $35 million in guaranteed cash).

Trade for Trey Hendrickson with the Bengals.

Raiders need to trade for Trey Hendrickson, upgrade defensive line once and for all

Even before voiding over $35 million on Wilkins's contract with the team, the Raiders had plenty of cap space and cash on hand to do pretty much whatever they wanted this offseason. They've got over $30.6 million in cap space right now and could very easily justify making a deal for Hendrickson to pair him up with Maxx Crosby off the edge.

Although Hendrickson doesn't play the same position as Wilkins, the Raiders need another impact pass rusher to help make life easier on the rest of their defense. And Hendrickson has been nothing if not reliable over the last handful of years, one of the most consistent defensive ends in the game.

As a matter of fact, trading for and re-signing Hendrickson would be a nice mulligan for the Raiders from the Wilkins situation and could put them in a way better position than they would have ever been with Wilkins under contract.

Hendrickson challenged last year for Defensive Player of the Year, and the idea of pairing him up with someone like Maxx Crosby might actually vault the Raiders into contention for the AFC West. As good as the Chiefs have been the past eight years, it feels like there's a bit of a crack in the door and anyone else in the division has a chance to kick the door in.

Hendrickson is disgruntled and not budging on his stance. The Bengals have paid a bunch of other players recently, but they won't give Hendrickson what he's asking for, and he left Cincinnati with his family to go to Florida to prove just how upset he is.

The Raiders could offer the Bengals a package of picks or a pick and a player, give Hendrickson the deal he wants, and form the best duo of pass rushers in the entire league.