Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Can they build a contender around Geno Smith?

68. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor is a big-bodied receiver who also happens to be a very willing blocker, so this pick just feels right for the Las Vegas Raiders. They used their 68th pick on him and have all of a sudden infused the offense with three new, young players for years to come. GM John Spytek is truly on a heater here on the offensive side of the ball.

For Geno Smith's faults, one thing he can do is simply get the ball to his playmakers, so it would not shock me if Ayomanor became an instant contributor on this offense during his rookie season. Will the Las Vegas Raiders address the defensive side of the ball next?

108. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

The answer is no, as they double-dip at running back and take DJ Giddens from Kansas State at pick 108 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Even though Ashton Jeanty can absolutely get the RB1 carries, he'll need a break here and there, so perhaps Giddens can be that player who throws his hat into the right for five or six carries a game.

If the Raiders are able to establish the run, they could have a ton of success with the play-action passing game. Geno Smith could be maximized as a QB if the Raiders are able to do this. Perhaps in their later picks, we'll see Vegas address the defensive side of the ball.

143. Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

The Las Vegas Raiders now turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball and use their 143rd overall pick on Howard Cross III from Notre Dame. This truly does feel like a Pete Carroll draft - he's beefing up the trenches and making it clear to the rest of the NFL that he wants to run the snot out of the ball.

But in the loaded AFC, is this going to be enough?