Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft after Matthew Stafford confirms 2026 return

During the NFL Honors on Thursday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was awarded the MVP, and during his acceptance speech, he announced to the NFL world that he plans on returning for the 2026 season. This is a huge sigh of relief for the Rams family, as Stafford just played the best football of his career and clearly still has more left in the tank.

The Rams are also a clear-cut Super Bowl-caliber team and should be right back in the playoffs next season. Now that Los Angeles officially knows that Stafford plans on returning, they can adjust their offseason plans to reflect making another all-in push. Sure, they'll have to replace Stafford at some point, but it's not quite as urgent now with confirmation that he's returning.

Let's get into a 7-Round Rams 2026 NFL mock draft with the news that Stafford will be back as the starting quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams NFL mock draft after Matthew Stafford confirms intention to play in 2026

13. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Rams have all of Derion Kendrick, Decobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Roger McCreary set to hit the free agency market in 2026, so the cornerback position is a huge need for this team. Los Angeles owns the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, so the first pick of the NFL Draft as of now for LA is the 13th overall selection. Mansoor Delane is goung to be in the running to be the first cornerback taken, and he heads off the board rather quickly and lands with the Rams.

29. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

I truly do not believe two first-round cornerbacks is overkill at all. Colton Hood is a late-first-round prospect and could land in a perfect spot with the Rams. With how good the Rams have been at drafting and building this roster up, being able to draft for specific need is something the front office can do.