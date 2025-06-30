Rams have creative trade possibility after missing out on Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams have a roster ready to compete for an NFC West title and perhaps even the distinction of "best in the NFC" overall. With that in mind, they have one clear weakness in the middle of the 2025 offseason, and it's their secondary.

The Rams were rumored to be arguably the most interested team in acquiring veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey to upgrade their defensive backfield, but the Steelers beat them to the punch. Ramsey is no longer an option, and neither is recently released veteran Jaire Alexander, who landed in Baltimore with the Ravens.

There are still some big names available in free agency like Stephon Gilmore and Rasul Douglas, among others, but the Rams might need to get creative in taking calculated risks at the position.

There is one player who could be available in a trade, but it wouldn't make headlines quite like a Jalen Ramsey deal.

Rams need to call Broncos about cornerback Damarri Mathis

One team that has an enviable depth of riches at the cornerback position right now is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have the best corner in the NFL in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. They had a breakout starter last year in Riley Moss at the other outside corner position. They have an experienced slot corner in Ja'Quan McMillian as well as first-round pick Jahdae Barron coming into the mix this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine was a 5th-round pick for the Broncos last year out of Missouri who also started and played well late in the year when injuries crept up.

The one player who seems to need a change of scenery is fourth-year player Damarri Mathis, a 2022 4th-round pick who started some as a rookie and has since dealt with injuries and being buried on the depth chart.

Mathis is a great athletic tester and did a good job as a rookie when he was thrown to the wolves in a tough situation. The Rams could take a chance on his athletic traits and prior starting experience, potentially stumbling upon a longer-term solution than what they would have otherwise gotten out of Ramsey.

Mathis is in a contract year this year, so he's going to be motivated to hit free agency on a high note. That's not going to happen with Denver, in all likelihood.

Rams GM Les Snead as a good rapport with Broncos GM George Paton as the two have come together on multiple trades over the last handful of years, including the blockbuster Von Miller deal back in 2021. Perhaps the Broncos could help the Rams out with an underrated solution to their cornerback issues.