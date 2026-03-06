Rams remain hyper-aggressive in secondary in updated 7-round NFL Mock Draft

61. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

With 200 receptions and nearly 3,000 yards in his collegiate career, Elijah Sarratt belongs in an NFL wide receiver room. He's not going to be an no. 1 target, but he more profiles as one of those third-down, possession type receivers who can haul in three or four passes a game.

With the spotlight being on Puna Nacua and Davante Adams, Sarratt is someone who could fly under the radar and carve out an immediate role.

93. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

The Rams could add to the offensive line and take Dametrious Crownover from Texas A&M. Right now, the unit is solid and among the better groups in the league, but it won't stay that way in the long-term unless Snead keeps taking stabs at draft picks. He seems to have found a bit of a gem in Warren McClendon, and Alaric Jackson is entrenched as the starting left tackle.

Crownover could be a future starter or even a high-end backup.

207. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

The Rams really don't have a ton of size in the running back room right now, so adding some would be a good idea. Adam Randall is 6-2 and 230 pounds. He scored 10 touchdowns in 2025 and could be a bruising back for the team.

231. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Adding another cornerback to a revamped unit as some depth makes a ton of sense. After trading for McDuffie and snagging McCoy in this mock draft, the Rams use a late-round pick on TJ Hall from Iowa, continuing the secondary makeover.

250. Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

Now addressing the defensive line here, the Rams take Bryson Eason from Tennessee. Snead's best work in recent years has come along the defensive line. It feels like he hits on every single draft pick in the trenches on defense.

251. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Finishing off this mock draft, the Rams grab some linebacker help in Eric Gentry from USC.