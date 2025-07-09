Ranking every RB-WR-TE trio in the AFC East worst to best for 2025

The AFC East has been dominated in recent years by the Buffalo Bills, one of the most well-oiled machines in the entire NFL these days. This is a division run by the league MVP -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen -- but also includes some of the best offensive talent in the league.

And one of the NFL's top up-and-coming quarterbacks.

With training camp on the horizon for every NFL team, we're taking a look around each division in the NFL and trying to sort out which teams are equipped with the best skill position talent. The AFC East includes some really difficult overall discussions because of the projecting that has to be done with some young players, and how top-heavy some of these teams are.

Who has the best RB-WR-TE trio in the AFC East? Who has the worst?

Ranking every AFC East RB-WR-TE trio for the 2025 season (worst to best)

4. New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson-Stefon Diggs-Hunter Henry

The New England Patriots have a potential breakout candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye, and unfortunately for everyone involved, he may have the worst supporting cast out of any quarterback in the AFC.

The running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson is certainly capable of being better than they look on paper. The addition of Stefon Diggs could work for a year.

Hunter Henry is carrying this unit as of right now. He's still playing at a very high level and will be one of the favorite targets of Drake Maye in 2025. But the jury is out on everyone else in the Patriots' current arsenal of offensive weapons, which could get blown up and renovated in 2026.

3. New York Jets: Breece Hall-Garrett Wilson-Mason Taylor

At their very best, it's not impossible that the Jets actually have the best overall trio in the AFC East.

Breece Hall has not been as ridiculous as we saw in the first seven games of his NFL career where he was averaging 6.9 yards per touch, but he's still been very effective with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage last year and over 1,500 yards from scrimmage the year before that.

Garrett Wilson has opened up his NFL career with three straight years over 1,000 yards. He might have a case as being the best receiver in the AFC East. We'll see how quickly he and Justin Fields can rekindle their Ohio State magic.

The addition of Mason Taylor is exciting but it could take him some time to get going at the NFL level. He's one of the youngest players in the incoming rookie class.

2. Buffalo Bills: James Cook-Khalil Shakir-Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills got themselves a couple of really encouraging breakout seasons in 2024 from both James Cook and Khalil Shakir. Those guys had both shown productivity in the past, but not like we saw in 2024.

Cook, in particular, seemed to really take that Buffalo offense to a new level on a weekly basis and made the Pro Bowl after scoring a whopping 18 touchdowns in 16 games.

Shakir proved to be one of the NFL's most dynamic weapons after the catch and had career-highs with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo really needs him to take that next step forward this season.

Dalton Kincaid missed some time last season but is still a highly-effective weapon at the tight end position. Him staying healthy and emerging in year three could easily vault the Bills to the top of a list like this.

1. Miami Dolphins: De'Von Achane-Tyreek Hill-Darren Waller

The Dolphins have a good enough RB-WR duo that it almost was going to carry them no matter what, but they put their top spot to the test when they traded Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I do not understand that trade from Miami's perspective unless there was more unrest with Smith and his contract behind the scenes.

Football-wise, it was foolish at best to trade Smith right now, especially with how important he was to the team's offense last season.

The Dolphins have two dynamic playmakers in De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill who give defensive coordinators nightmares, and Jaylen Waddle is obviously still a major threat even coming off of a tough year statistically in 2024.

Darren Waller is an interesting wild card for this team whose familiarity with offensive coordinator Frank Smith thickens the plot.