It's not always easy to get it right in NFL Free Agency, although a lot of teams were able to make substantial improvements there in 2025. The Sam Darnold signing in Seattle has worked out great, the investment the Rams made in Davante Adams has paid off, and the Patriots getting Stefon Diggs looks better by the week.

But some moves, sadly, have been downright awful.

One of the dangers of NFL free agency is overpaying for players who will ultimately under-deliver. Certain expectations obviously get heaped upon NFL free agents, especially depending on the price tag. And that's understandable. Who have been the worst free agency signings in the NFL for 2025 so far?

Justin Fields tops list of worst NFL Free Agency signings of 2025 (so far)

1. Justin Fields, QB, QBNew York Jets

Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($30M guaranteed)

I still don't really blame the New York Jets for making this move, because the alternatives for them in the 2025 offseason weren't that great. They paid a lot of money to punt the QB situation to next year, and they might have been better just spending a fraction of this number on Jameis Winston or something.

And you can't completely absolve them of passing on Jaxson Dart, who looks like he'll be a fixture for the Giants.

The Jets clearly decided this wasn't the quarterback class to invest in when it comes to the draft, so they tried a reclamation project. And Justin Fields has been benched for Tyrod Taylor. $30 million in guaranteed cash is a lot to spend to figure out that a guy is not a viable solution.

2. Dan Moore, OT, Tennessee Titans

Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($50 million in guarantees)

It would be one thing if the Titans made it clear that they were just taking a shot on Dan Moore in NFL free agency with this move. But Moore was given the third-highest guarantee out of any free agent in 2025. He was only $5 million off the total guaranteed money given to Sam Darnold, for crying out loud.

And Moore has been predictably sub-par, even if he presents an upgrade over what the Titans had before. It seems like not being able to find a stable left tackle is a curse that's following Titans GM Mike Borgonzi from the Chiefs to Nashville.

Moore might have been worth a three-year contract worth a fraction of this deal in total guarantees, especially because the Steelers let him go. The fact that Pittsburgh clearly needed the help at tackle and they let Moore walk without much opposition said it all.

3. Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants

Contract: 1 year, $10.5 million (fully guaranteed)

The Russell Wilson contract for the New York Giants was completely unnecessary. They also signed Jameis Winston in the 2025 offseason, and traded up to draft Jaxson Dart in the 1st round. Because of Wilson's pedigree, it felt like the Giants were almost forced into making him their starter to open up the season.

We've seen both Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston play infinitely better than Wilson played when he was out there to start the season. A one-year deal worth $10.5 million is forgivable in most instances, but the Giants simply did not need to make this move at all.

Wilson is barely a backup quality quarterback at this point in his career with his mobility clearly limited and a complete inability to push the ball to all levels of the field.