NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated NFC rankings after wild Thanksgiving

Just as we expected, the Thanksgiving Day slate of games was absolutely loaded with drama. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs right after the Green Bay Packers went on the road and shocked the Detroit Lions.

How do all 16 NFC teams stack up after a wild Thanksgiving Day? It's clear, at this point, that the Cowboys and Packers are on the rise, but where does that leave some of the other contenders like the Rams and Seahawks?

We're breaking it all down in our bonus Week 13 NFL Power Rankings, taking a look at the state of the NFC after the Thanksgiving weekend of festivities.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Cowboys and Packers skyrocketing after Thanksgiving wins

16. New Orleans Saints

We all saw this coming before the 2025 season even began. The Saints have proven all the doubters right, although I still think this team's roster shouldn't be in this position. The Saints are a classic example of why the quarterback position is so important. It'll be shocking if they don't blow the whole thing up after the year is done and start building from the studs back up.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Injuries have ruined the potential of this Arizona Cardinals team in 2025. Even though the Cardinals have shown their tremendous potential on a variety of occasions this season, they've just got too many key players out for extended periods of time. It's hard to say there's light at the end of the tunnel, either. This team is going to be in QB purgatory in 2026 after benching Kyler Murray.

14. New York Giants

The Giants play on Monday night against the Patriots, and I think we could see a little upset from them in that game. Mike Kafka is getting an extended look as a future head coach candidate and getting Jaxson Dart back in the lineup. Despite their injuries, the Giants have played some of the better teams in the NFL really tough this season. They might give the Patriots fits.

13. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' four wins this season have to count for something, but in my head, they're closer to 16 than they are the top 10 in the NFC. Despite their four wins this season, and despite a defense that has dominated at times, the Vikings have a horrendous quarterback situation on their hands with JJ McCarthy playing worse than his biggest critics could have anticipated. It's now Max Brosmer time. Let's see what kind of magic Kevin O'Connell has up his sleeve now.