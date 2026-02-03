Ranking the 5 best free agency fits for Alec Pierce in the 2026 NFL Offseason

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are another AFC team with a need for another offensive weapon. The Patriots throw the ball down the field better than most teams in the league this year and could really mess around and win another Super Bowl. One thing is clear, though; as good as this season has been for New England, the roster still needs some talent.

The Pats are honestly playing with house money and could get hyper-aggressive next offseason to surround Drake Maye with as much talent as possible. Maye made huge strides in 2025 and is going to receive MVP votes as well. Adding Alec Pierce to the offense would only further New England's ability to throw the ball down the field, and it would almost be unfair.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen might have the strongest arm in the NFL and would surely love someone like Alec Pierce in the mix. The Bills, like the Patriots, need another weapon on offense. Allen was throwing to veteran WR Brandin Cooks in overtime in the Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, and that's not really something that can continue.

GM Brandon Beane has been very aggressive before and may need to kick the aggresion up a notch to land Pierce. With Khalil Shakir being in the mix, a receiver who thrives on underneath routes, adding Pierce would further strain opposing defenses and give the Bills an explosive element to the passing game in the first year of the Joe Brady era.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of throwing the ball down the field, that's something the Kansas City Chiefs have not been able to do well these past couple of seasons, and, yet again, we have another AFC team in need of another offensive weapon.

Patrick Mahomes was elite at pushing the ball down the field earlier in his career, but in all honesty, trading away Tyreek Hill kind of halted that big-time. With Mahomes slowly but surely getting older and now coming off a major injury, the Chiefs' front office has to surround him with more talent, as he can't keep carrying this offense like he has in 2024 and for much of 2025.

Signing Alec Pierce would be an impact move at the right time for Kansas City.