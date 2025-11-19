Ranking the best NFL landing spots for Steve Sarkisian after latest rumors

If you thought the drama of the football season was already plenty, just wait until the Wild Wild West of coaching rumors gets going.

As the NFL and college football seasons roll along, rumors of coaches on the hot seat are getting louder. Jobs are opening up in the NFL. Major coaching news is already taking place at the college level, with James Franklin taking the Virginia Tech job after being fired by Penn State. What might the future hold for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian?

There were rumors in October, before the New York Giants' job even opened up, that Sarkisian could be interested in NFL jobs (which he vehemently denied). Since then, ESPN's Desmond Howard has stoked the flames by suggesting that the Texas job could be opened up at the end of the season.

Steve Sarkisian would likely have NFL options if he bolted Texas after 2025 season

Does he know something we dont? pic.twitter.com/FQb56IKVeg — Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) November 17, 2025

So if Steve Sarkisian does leave Texas for the NFL, what would be the best landing spots for him? We can look at jobs that are currently open, but also project with some jobs that might open up at the end of the season.

1. New York Giants

When the New York Giants' job opened up, it immediately became one of the most interesting in the NFL. Yes, the Giants have looked rough this season. Yes, they are dealing with substantial injuries. However, when you look at the bones of this roster, you have a lot of key areas trending up for the future:

Quarterback

Stud left tackle

Star WR

Pass Rush

There's a lot to like about the Giants' job right now and going forward. I was honestly quite shocked to see Brian Daboll fired in-season, but there are plenty of factors that go into that. Stave Sarkisian could be a great candidate for the Giants after this season to lead that franchise going forward.

2. Arizona Cardinals

When looking at the top jobs to potentially take over after this season, I think the Cardinals could be an underrated one. The vision hasn't unfolded for Jonathan Gannon after he left the Eagles, especially at the quarterback position. We've seen Gannon effectively bench Kyler Murray for Jacoby Brissett, and a move like that is really the last gasp before you make a major change in the head coach spot.

Although it's a projection more than a foregone conclusion, I think seeing a job like Arizona open up would be attractive for Sarkisian for a few reasons. Number one, the roster isn't bad overall here. Number two, you have a chance to work with the GM and pick a QB going forward.

That could come via the 2026 (or 2027) NFL Draft, but the Cardinals look like an ideal spot for someone like Mac Jones on a short-term deal next year, see if he can recapture what he's done this year with the 49ers, and build going forward. Jones was with Sarkisian for a couple of years at Alabama, so pairing Sarkisian with Mac Jones in an NFL city next year could benefit both guys.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be one of the most attractive NFL head coaching vacancies in the 2026 offseason should the team decide to move on from head coach Zac Taylor. It's never really felt like Taylor was a huge reason for that team's success, but I don't want to sell him completely short of what he's done as a head coach in this league, either.

There are a lot of dirty hands on the operation of the Bengals at this point, and Taylor isn't the one calling the defense (or picking the players in the draft). But with the offense they have in Cincinnati, anything short of the playoffs is unacceptable. Injuries or not, missing the playoffs two years in a row is going to result in more changes being made.

After firing Lou Anarumo last year, I think Taylor is next on the chopping block. And if that's the case, why would you not want to coach a team that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and plenty more besides?

Sarkisian and other head coach candidates would be salivating at the chance to get this job.