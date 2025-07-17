Ranking the Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft

5. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

After a rocky start to his college career, Klubnik has really come to form in recent years, especially in 2024. He is accurate, athletic, and comes with a lot of experience. He has some flaws however, he is relatively smaller and does not have elite arm talent. However, he is fundamentally sound and always makes the right play. He is a high floor QB talent that should be able to succeed early in the correct system.

4. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is a name to remember for the upcoming season. With Cal, he showcased NFL-caliber processing, rhythm, and poise in the pocket. He has a very solid arm and plays with a chip on his shoulder. He is a bit too conservative at times, as well as does not have elite size nor arm strength. He reminds many of a Jared Goff or Kirk Cousins type QB, unlikely to be a superstar, but can be a steady starter for many years.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

He plays with clean mechanics, has a strong build, and is not afraid to make tight window throws. He does play like a gunslinger, which can be both a pro and a con. Sometimes he will throw a boneheaded pass or make a few plays that have you scratching your head. If he irons that out and and takes strides as a consistent processor and playmaker, then he might find himself in round one conversations.

2. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar is a bit of a polarizing prospect. However, Allar has all the tools to succeed at the next level. He is well built, strong, athletic, and will have lots of in game experience. Allar is haunted with poor performances in big moments, especially against top tier programs. Allar in 2025 has no excuses. With a stellar roster, it is time for Allar to win some big games. If he answers those questions, with his talent, he might find himself as QB1 in the 2026 class.

1. Arch Manning, Texas

The most famous last name in football comes with very high expectations. And although Arch Manning has only played a handful of games, so far, he has lived up to that name. He is fundamentally sound, athletic, and a great processor of the field. His few knocks is his lack of experience, and sometimes being a bit too aggressive downfiled. This year, Manning takes the reins as a full-time starter, and if he shines like expected, he could take the leap to become QB1 in either 2026 or 2027.