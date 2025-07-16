The 2026 NFL Draft may still be quite the distance away, but it is never too early to start evaluating the next generation of potential stars. From dynamic defensive talent to talented quarterbacks with a big last name, this early top 10 list gives a glimpse at who will hear their name called early next April.

Way too early top 10 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft

10. Jermod McCoy - CB, Tennessee

McCoy is a prototypical outside corner who has solid size at 6'0", 193 lbs, and has solid tape from last year. He posted a PFF grade of 87.0, allowing only 31 receptions and having 4 interceptions. However, he is coming off a torn ACL from January, and his draft stock may hinge on if he can return to form in 2025. Still, his size, ball skills, and instincts give him CB1 upside.

9. Anthony Hill - LB, Texas

A true junior with two years of solid production under his belt, Hill is a versatile player with elite size. He racked up 73 tackles and 8 sacks in 2024, while proving to be effective in coverage and useful in blitz situations. Though his 18 missed tackles leaves room for improvement, his all around versatility and explosiveness make him a compelling linebacker option in next year's draft.

8. Peter Woods - DL, Clemson

Woods is a powerful and agile interior defensive lineman, who has surprising versatility to play across the defensive line. At 6 '3", 315 lbs, he has racked up strong PFF grades, including an 83.7 PFF grade in 2024. He has elite pass rush productivity and upside, and is equally as dominant against the run. If he can increase his snap count, then Woods will likely be a top 5 lock.

7. Spencer Fano - OL, Utah

Fano exploded in 2024 after a somewhat rocky freshman year, jumping from a 58.7 to a 92.7 PFF grade. The massive offensive lineman is a solid run blocker, with the chance to be a versatile piece that may move inside. Regardless, Fano’s pure power and continued growth should have him as one of the top lineman in the draft.

6. Francis Mauigoa - OL, Miami

While not as dominant statistically as Fano, Mauigoa has been more consistent across two seasons. At 6 '6", 315 lbs he brings impressive size, talent, and power. Though he is a bit raw in certain areas such as footwork, he has only allowed just two sacks in 2024 and has shown dominance throughout his young career.

5. Jeremiyah Love - RB, Notre Dame

Drafting a running back top 10 only happens when you see a special talent, and Love appears to be the next in line. The 6'0", 212 lb back averaged 6.9 yards per carry with 17 touchdowns in 2024. He had a 37% missed tackle rate, and showed rare athleticism and elite contact balance. With limited wear to his body, Love enters 2025 mostly fresh and extremely dangerous.

4. Kadyn Proctor - OL, Alabama

Proctor is a physical anomaly. Standing at 6'7", 360 lbs, he is surprisingly mobile, and has held up very well versus elite competition. Proctor is strong and when he gets his hands on you, the snap is over. He has elite upside, but needs to find more consistency this upcoming year. If he does so, Proctor may very well end up being the top tackle off the board.

3. TJ Parker - EDGE, Clemson

Parker is a dominant edge rusher with elite productivity, having 12 sacks and having strong grades against both the run and pass. He also has solid size at 6'3", 265 lbs, with elite bend, explosiveness, and pass rush nuance. If he continues to add more to his pass rush plan and package, he could be one of the top defensive players off the board.

2. Arch Manning - QB, Texas

Manning is only a redshirt sophomore with limited starts, however Manning has shown a lot in very little time. He is athletic, smart, fundamentally sound, and has a live arm. His deep ball accuracy and pocket movement stand out, but of course he will need a full season to fully cement his draft status. If he performs up to par, his combination of talent, pedigree, and polish could land him as the top pick.

1. Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

Downs has dominated the field for two very elite programs. He is arguably the most well rounded safety prospect in recent years, earning elite grades in both coverage and run defense. At 6'0", 205 lbs, he is very smart, rarely out of position, and able to play multiple roles. He likely will not be the number one pick, due to positional value, but he is the best play on the board right now.