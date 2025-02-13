Ranking top 4 free agent destinations for Aaron Rodgers in 2025

Aaron Rodgers has nearly completed his Brett Favre career arc. Spend most of your career with the Packers only to have your replacement drafted without knowing it was coming. Get traded to the New York Jets after a messy couple of years fighting off the field. Stink for the Jets. Sign with the Minnesota Vikings and go on a revenge tour next...?

Regardless of how uninteresting he's perceived to be at this point of his career, what Aaron Rodgers decides to do with his NFL playing career beyond this season is going to be one of the biggest storylines of them all.

And there's actually a chance he could complete the Brett Favre career arc, as crazy as that would be. What are the actual top destinations for Rodgers to potentially sign this offseason?

4 free agency options for Aaron Rodgers in 2025 offseason ranked worst to best

4. Minnesota Vikings

Yes, the Vikings will probably either just find a way to retain Sam Darnold or roll with JJ McCarthy, but the possibility does exist that they would let Darnold go find a long-term situation elsewhere after being tagged, and perhaps allow McCarthy as much more time as he needs to truly get healthy and up to speed with the offense.

Rodgers would likely have to have assurances from the Vikings that he was actually going to play this year and not just get thrown on the bench at the first sign of struggle. He's got a legacy to protect at this point. But the Vikings are indeed an intriguing short-term (literally just one year) option for Rodgers to close out his NFL career.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

There might be a few reasons for Rodgers to have an interest in the Las Vegas Raiders. With Pete Carroll as the head coach, Rodgers might actually have some autonomy over the offense there for a short period of time. He'd be able to run the show on that side of the ball as he sees fit while Carroll manages the rest of the team.

One of Rodgers's bosses in Las Vegas would also be Tom Brady, which is highly interesting. The Raiders would offer Rodgers an income tax-free salary there in Vegas and they don't currently have a short or long-term plan at the position.

The top weapon in Vegas right now is Brock Bowers, who just set the NFL rookie record among tight ends for receptions in a season.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are another team out there that might be looking for a quick fix at the quarterback position. They just hired Mike Borgonzi as their general manager and the idea of taking the pieces the team already has defensively and pairing them up with potentially Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Travis Hunter?

That's kind of intriguing.

The Titans' cupboard isn't bare. They have some pieces there. The AFC South also feels like it could be a very winnable division for them this coming season. This is not a terrible option even though you can't help but wonder how Rodgers would mesh with head coach Brian Callahan.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

There is no team out there more desperate for the quarterback quick-fix than the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are a clear playoff team but they need some stability at quarterback desperately. It's tough to say "stability" is going to come from Aaron Rodgers who will likely only play one more year at this point, but if the Steelers really want to go for it this coming season, who is a better option?

Pittsburgh could still try to draft someone at the quarterback position to sit behind Rodgers if they want, while Rodgers could benefit from Mike Tomlin's defense getting him extra opportunities with the ball.

Assuming you'd be able to get Davante Adams to come to Pittsburgh as well, does that mean we would see George Pickens traded? That is to be determined, but the Steelers indicated they feel like they are in this type of window by signing Russell Wilson last offseason.