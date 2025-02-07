Ranking top 4 free agent destinations for Tee Higgins in 2025 offseason

Tee Higgins is the most high-profile free agent in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's rank the top four destinations for the player. With how cheap the Cincinnati Bengals are, I am not sure there is even the smallest chance that he returns to the team in 2025, no matter what Joe Burrow thinks about it.

Higgins has been playing in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase for several years now, so he may not hate going to a team where he can get a higher volume of targets.

Let's rank the top four free agent destinations for Tee Higgins in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

4. New England Patriots

A team that desperately needs more weapons for Drake Maye, the New England Patriots have a ton of cap space and a promising young QB who could breakout in a big way in 2025. The Pats did hire Mike Vrabel to be their head coach, which is a great start, but that does not fix their lack of talent on offense.

I would expect to see at least five new players total along the offensive line and with their playmakers for 2025. Tee Higgins would get a ton of volume in New England and could form a quick chemistry with Drake Maye, a QB who has all the tools to be an elite one in the NFL.

3. Denver Broncos

One of two AFC West teams on this list, the Denver Broncos were one of a few teams in 2024 having success with 'house money.' The best player on offense for Denver in 2024 was Courtland Sutton, who has never been a consistent no. 1 target. Sutton did cross the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career, but week-to-week, he is not the dominant player that completes the team's WR room.

With cap space to spend and every reason to build around their QB, the Broncos may not feel comfortable paying Higgins the $20 million + per year that he would likely command, but this is more about giving Bo Nix a much-needed weapon in hopes he can make a year two leap into stardom.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold with rookie WR Ladd McConkey from the 2024 NFL Draft. Tee Higgins may find himself believing that he'd have a ton of success on the Los Angeles Chargers. LA went 11-6 in 2024 despite their limited talent on offense outside of McConkey and the often-injured JK Dobbins.

The Chargers feel like a safe bet to be aggressive in adding a couple more weapons for Justin Herbert. Higgins is the "X" player at WR that the team is missing, so the fit here would make a lot of sense for both sides and could potentially close the game between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a ton of cap space and the need for a WR to compliment Terry McLaurin on offense. Tee Higgins' fit on this team would make a lot of sense and give Jayden Daniels another weapon, which is what this offense needs despite their high-end success in 2024. The Commanders were playing with house money a bit this past season.

Adding someone of Higgins' caliber gives the offense another wrinkle, and it's not everyday that a 6'4" who can separate and run crisp routes becomes available.