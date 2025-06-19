Ravens may have the NFL's best secondary after Jaire Alexander signing

The Baltimore Ravens made yet another great roster move by signing former Packers CB Jaire Alexander.

In yet another all-in move, the Baltimore Ravens added a top-tier cornerback to the mix, signing Jaire Alexander on Wednesday. The deal is for one year and $6 million, which could end up being one of the steals of the NFL free agency period.

After Alexander and the Packers could not agree on any sort of new contract to keep him in Green Bay, the next logical move was an outright release. Alexander now reunites with Lamar Jackson, as both were college teammates.

But after this signing, do the Ravens now have the best secondary in the NFL?

Do the Ravens have the best secondary in the NFL now?

Baltimore's secondary is flat-out stacked now:



CB Jaire Alexander

CB Marlon Humphrey

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB Nate Wiggins

CB TJ Tampa

S Kyle Hamilton

S Malaki Starks

To be honest, the only other secondary that could come close to what the Ravens have is the Denver Broncos, who added Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga this offseason to go along with Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

The Ravens, for years, have collapsed in the postseason, as they have not won multiple games in the playoffs since the 2012 NFL Season, and at some point, changes need to happen, right? If Baltimore again falls short in the playoffs, what would need to change?

If you ask me, a fresh start at head coach could be in order. Anyway, we're not at that point yet, but with the team adding Jaire Alexander, it only furthers the idea that the Ravens are again all-in. This could end up truly being the best secondary in the NFL, and that not only will help their already great pass rush get home, but it's going to put the offense back on the field in favorable positions.

Could this be the best roster that the Baltimore Ravens will have had in the Lamar Jackson era?