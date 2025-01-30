On January 22nd, the New York Jets made a splash by hiring Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. Immediately after his successful tenure as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Glenn quickly made his first major decision: bringing in Steve Wilks as the Jets’ new defensive coordinator.

This strategic hire shows Glenn’s commitment to building a balanced team and his confidence in delegating critical responsibilities to a capable coordinator.

Glenn, widely regarded as a defensive mastermind, orchestrated a strong Lions defense that ranked seventh in the NFL in points allowed, with just 20.1 per game. Known for his ability to develop players and scheme creatively, Glenn had built a solid foundation in Detroit. He plans to replicate this success with the Jets, a team that has shown flashes of potential but has struggled to perform on defense.

However, Glenn’s decision to hire Wilks signifies a shift in his approach. While Glenn had been heavily involved in defensive play-calling in Detroit, he has made it clear that he is willing to step back in that department in New York. By hiring Wilks, he hands over the reins of the defense entirely, allowing Glenn to focus on managing the entire team.

“I want to be the best head coach you can find,” Glenn said in a recent media session. “In order for me to do that, I think I need to manage the game.”

Aaron Glenn's decision making is a bright sign for New York Jets

Wilks, a key figure in the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in 2023, is no stranger to high-pressure environments. His leadership helped guide a unit that was consistently ranked among the league’s best. Despite his success, Wilks was let go after Super Bowl LVII and opted to take the 2024 season off.

Now, he’s poised for a fresh start in New York, ready to implement Glenn’s defensive system with his unique approach.

This hire reflects Glenn’s understanding that the head coach requires a broader focus than overseeing one unit. By bringing in Wilks, a highly respected defensive mind, Glenn ensures that the Jets’ defense will continue to evolve while freeing himself to oversee the entire team. It’s a smart move that shows Glenn’s commitment to building a championship-caliber squad with strong leadership at every level.

The decision to hire Steve Wilks is a win for Glenn and the Jets. With Wilks handling the defense, Glenn can focus on managing the game, ensuring the team’s overall success while keeping the defense in capable hands. This collaborative approach bodes well for the future of the franchise.