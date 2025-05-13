Giants' Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's fates may already be decided for 2025

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have not restored the New York Giants franchise; have their fates already been decided for 2025? The Giants had a shocking year in 2022, as they went 9-7-1 and ended up in the postseason. It was the first year of the Schoen/Daboll era, and unfortunately for them, they decided to double-down on that lightning-in-a-bottle season, as they re-signed Daniel Jones and did no more QB homework.

Well, entering the 2025 NFL Season, Jones is totally off the roster, and the Giants are really in a brutal position. The G-Men won six games in 2023 and just three games in 2024, which adds up to their win total from 2022. It does not take a rocket scientist to see that both Schoen and Daboll are absolutely on the hot seat.

You truly have to wonder if they got a distinct 'win-now- mandate from John Mara, as they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency and also made other moves that indicate they want to win now. However, the Giants also tried to build for the future by taking Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Are Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll already on their way out?

Well, with Dart in the picture, you would think that this bought another year for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, right? I would not be so sure...

The New York Giants have the hardest schedule in the entire NFL for the 2025 season, and with Russell Wilson likely starting for them, and with how awful he's been, there isn't much reason to believe that this team wins more than a handful of games for a third year in a row.

We're just one week away from the full NFL schedule release 🥳



Here's a look at which teams have the hardest and easiest strength of schedule ⬇️



(h/t @SharpFootball) pic.twitter.com/eWMx2Z9Ia6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 7, 2025

Being that Jaxson Dart is a project, I am not sure the Giants want to play him at all during 2025, which could set the stage for both Wilson and Jameis Winston to take the reigns at QB. If that is the case, and the poorly-built Giants win, let's say, five games, how on earth could Schoen and Daboll return again in 2026? What reason would John Mara have to bring them back?

It's really a tight situation for the New York Giants GM and head coach - they wrongly bought into certain players following the 2022 NFL Season and may have already sealed their fates for the 2025 NFL Season. Could we even see an in-season firing if the team truly goes off the rails this season?