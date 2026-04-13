Saints give Tyler Shough a massive boost with elite mock draft haul

The New Orleans Saints quietly finished the 2025 season extremely well, and even though they have to hit reset this offseason just like every other team, you can't help but feel like they have some really intriguing things to build on.

Kellen Moore was impressive in his first year as the team's head coach, most notably with the way he set up rookie quarterback Tyler Shough for success. After Shough replaced Spencer Rattler, it looked like the Saints would be well on their way to earning the 1st overall pick in the draft and proving all the preseason predictions correct. But Shough turned things around, and they won four of their last five games. The only loss came in Week 18, by two points, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shough's impressive finish to the 2025 season has given the Saints every reason to go all in on supporting him in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have five picks in the first four rounds and eight selections overall. How will they use them to upgrade the supporting cast around their young QB?

New Orleans Saints land an absolute haul in new 2026 NFL mock draft predictions

Round 1 | 8th overall: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

One of the top ways you can support a young quarterback is by putting an elite defense behind him. The Saints have one of the better defensive coordinators in the league with Brandon Staley, and Caleb Downs would fit in Staley's defense like a glove.

Well, truth be told, Downs would fit into any NFL defense like a glove, but Staley has proven with his usage of Derwin James just how valuable a versatile piece like Downs could be in his scheme. And as far as pro-readiness, Downs is going to be able to step in and make an immediate impact. He didn't allow a single touchdown over the past two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Round 2 | 42nd overall: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Saints have to come away from this draft with a receiver, preferably within their top three selections, and Germie Bernard would be a really intriguing addition in the second round.

There's no true consensus out there about Bernard, who was productive despite not exactly winning with a true standout "trait". He doesn't have elite size, his speed is middle-of-the-road, but the guy is just a good ball player. He makes plays for his quarterback, he can be used as a gadget guy in the backfield, and he settles down against zone coverage really well.

When Tyler Shough extends plays with his legs, he'd be able to lean heavily on a player like Bernard, who is instinctive and finds his way open working back to the QB.

Round 3 | 73rd overall: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

The Saints let Cameron Jordan walk in free agency, potentially marking the end of an era if he doesn't end up returning at some point this offseason. While Jordan has played a variety of roles in his career, he racked up 10.5 sacks last season as a stand-up EDGE player, and if he's gone for good, the Saints are going to need a replacement.

That's why it's not impossible to see an edge prospect being the team's top priority at 8 overall, but in the third round, Derrick Moore brings some nice value. He's got good size, he's physical at the point of attack, and he was productive at Michigan. His 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss this past season were the best marks he had with the Wolverines.

Round 4 | 132nd overall: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Although the goal of this mock draft was to surround Tyler Shough and give him the biggest boost possible, it doesn't have to be loaded on the offensive side of the ball to accomplish that. The Saints kick off their Day 3 picks with Julian Neal, a really physical cornerback prospect who played one year at Arkansas after spending his first four years at Fresno State.

He's got the type of aggressive mentality and fearlessness as a tackler to really excel in Brandon Staley's defense.

Round 4 | 136th overall: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

The Saints get an upgrade for the interior defensive line with Nick Barrett, who is built well at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds and nearly 34-inch arms. He's going to stay close to the guard or center, but he's got the ability to be a great anchor and athletic upside to offer more as a pass rusher in time.

Barrett was a captain at South Carolina and is an extremely hard worker.

Round 5 | 150th overall: Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

Round 5 | 172nd overall: DJ Campbell, OL, Texas

Round 6 | 190th overall: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

The Saints close out this mock draft by investing in a couple of talented offensive linemen with future starter potential. Trey Zuhn III offers tremendous experience and versatility as he gets to the next level, while Campbell comes from the same program as Kelvin Banks and is a former five-star recruit with outstanding talent.

Ephesians Prysock is a rare 6-foot-3 cornerback prospect who was a three-year starter and could be a steal in the 6th round with his athleticism and upside.