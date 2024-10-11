Seahawks again get exposed and are proven fraudulent after latest loss
Now their third loss in a row and second-straight at home, the Seattle Seahawks have been exposed and are clearly a fraudulent team. Things are falling apart for the Seahawks, and they now sit at 3-3 on the season and have two incredibly tough games coming up.
They travel to Atanta to play the Falcons and host the Buffalo Bills, so not only have they lost three games in a row, but losing five in a row would not be a huge surprise. Seattle again got exposed, losing by 12 points to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.
The defense is beginning to falter, as the unit has surrendered 35.7 points per gamed during their losing streak, and this once allegedly stilfing defense is allowing 25 points per game, which is good for 25th in the NFL. Geno Smith is also turning the ball over more than you'd like. He's thrown six interceptions and has fumbled once across the first six games.
After their 3-0 start, many tried to convince us that Seattle was this frisky underdog team that demanded to be taken seriously. Oh how quickly things can change. They hired Mike Macdonald this offseason to be their new head coach, replacing the long-time Pete Carroll, and it's been a shaky start for Macdonald.
They also have deeper issues at hand, as their offensive line is not great and Geno Smith is an incredibly limited QB with a low ceiling. Frankly, their defense being this good doesn't matter at all if the offensive line is bad and the QB is below-average. You'd have to think that Seattle recognizes their low ceiling as long as Geno Smith is their QB.
If nothing else, they do have time on their side, as Mike Macdonald is in his first year as their head coach, and the team has not yet taken brought a player in who has a chance to be the franchise QB. The 2024 NFL Season is shaping up to be another average season for Seattle, so they'll likely finish with 7-9 wins and again hit the offseason with QB questions.
It was odd to see so many Seahawks' fans annoint this team after three weeks. The first few weeks of a season aren't always indicative of how a team will perform in a given season, and I think it's clear that the Seattle Seahawks have proven that lately.1