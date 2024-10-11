NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks approaching Week 6
The bulk of Week 6 in the 2024 NFL Season is right around the corner, so let's power rank the top 10 quarterbacks approaching the new week. If you told me that Joe Flacco would be playing high-end football in the 2024 NFL Season for the Indianapolis Colts, I'd have laughed in your face.
And if you told me Jayden Daniels would be a top-5 QB in the NFL through five games, I'd have laughed even harder, but here we are. The NFL is a beautiful and brutal beast, and we're seeing just that thus far in 2024. As we approach the bulk of Week 6 action, let's do our best to power rank the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL.
10. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Coming in at no. 10 on these quarterback power rankings is Kirk Cousins, one of the most consistently boring QBs in NFL history, but I do not say that as an insult. I am a huge fan of Kirk Cousins, and as he ages well into his 30s, he is proving why he's still a very good QB and perhaps the most underrated QB in quite some time.
He and the Atlanta Falcons won a thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are now 3-2 on the season. I've maintained that the Falcons will win the NFC South this year, and it'll be because Cousins is efficient once again.
9. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts
Joe Flacco has put some top-10 QB play on the field in limited action for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. Anthony Richardson probably gets inserted back into the lineup when he's healthy enough, but that will not take away from just how insane Flacco has been. He's at a point in his career where he's got the trophy, money, and pretty much everything else, so he's clearly got nothing to lose.
8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray has been very good in 2024 for the Arizona Cardinals, who notched a huge win in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, who played on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. I don't think the Cardinals would even be out of the NFC West running at this point.
They've got the coaching staff and QB in place, but simply just need more roster talent. They are good enough to at least double their win total from 2023 and win eight games in 2024.