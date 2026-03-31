Seahawks could make a surprise 1st-round pick after latest injury update

The Seattle Seahawks let a lot of players walk after their Super Bowl win, and they have a decent list of needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. One of the team's most significant departures was Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who left Seattle to go play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The departure of Walker was a bit of a surprise, given the fact that the Seahawks started the offseason flush with salary cap space. And as it stands today, they still have over $33 million in available space.

Letting Walker out the door was one thing, but on top of it, the Seahawks also might not have Zach Charbonnet at the start of the 2026 season. A recent update from Mike Macdonald indicates that the Seahawks do expect Charbonnet back this season, but the timeframe was simply that he's not going to miss the "whole" year. Could the Seahawks be getting backed into a corner with their top pick in this year's draft?

Seahawks may need to take Jadarian Price with 32nd overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

It would be incredible to see both Notre Dame running backs picked in the 1st round of this year's draft. Jeremiyah Love is expected to come off the board rather early, but the stock of Jadarian Price is really difficult to pinpoint this early on.

There is not a clarified range for Price at this point. He goes anywhere from the late 1st-round in some mock drafts to the late 2nd in others. Nobody is under any illusion that this is the most loaded running back class anyone has ever seen, but it just feels like a back as talented as Price won't last long on Day 2 if he gets there in the first place.

Maybe the Seahawks won't take him at 32 overall, but they might move back a handful of spots, pick up some extra darts to throw at their other needs, and take him in the early 2nd.

Either way, the Charbonnet injury update sort of puts them in a position where they have to get a back that can contribute right away. Yes, it's possible to find those guys beyond Day 1 of the NFL Draft, but this is not the draft class where you are going to want to look at a player in the 4th round and ask him to come in and be an instant contributor.

Anything can happen in the NFL Draft, but the draft is weakest this year at running back, at least on paper, and the Seahawks might have to adjust their strategy accordingly with Charbonnet starting the year on the PUP list, in all likelihood.