The Seattle Seahawks are one win away from a Super Bowl LX victory. They play the New England Patriots in the final game of the 2025 NFL Season, but football isn't going to stop after this year. Front offices across the NFL have surely already begun preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

And the one way to sustain success and win Super Bowls in this league is to be strong in the NFL Draft. Seattle has done this in recent years, as the roster is truly among the best in the league. However, keeping this caliber of team year in and year out does not get any easier.

The Seahawks have just four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft as of now, so they'll have to use those picks wisely. Let's get into a mock draft ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Seattle Seahawks keep Super Bowl window open in updated NFL Mock Draft

32. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Both Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are slated to hit the free agency market, so while it may seem a bit odd that Seattle could snag a first-round cornerback, it does make a lot of sense. Woolen seems to be as good as gone, and he is a 'plus' player in the secondary. Seattle takes Colton Hood from Tennessee to ensure the secondary remains among the best in the league going forward.

64. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is the other Notre Dame running back not named Jeremiyah Love, and Price is going to get drafted rather high. With Kenneth Walker III currently set to be a free agent, and Zach Charbonnet now facing a road to recovery from a knee injury, the Seahawks could bolster the running back room at the bottom of the second round and snag Price.

96. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge is 6-4 and 330 pounds, so he's got the ideal size to be an NFL guard. Rutledge also has a very strong foundation at the position and plays with a nasty edge that you simply cannot teach. Rutledge could be a logical replacement for current guard, Anthony Bradford. The third-year guard is a bit of a liability and could see his starting spot get taken this offseason. Rutledge at pick 96 would be a solid use of a draft pick.

186. Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

Of the Seahawks four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, we've used three of them on the offensive side of the ball. Seattle adds another weapon in the wide receiver room and takes Chase Roberts from BYU. The passing attack is a bit of a one-man show at this point, so adding another option is a wise idea. We did see the Seahawks swing a trade for Rashid Shaheed at the deadline, but he's slated to be a free agent, so there is no guarantee he's back in the picture.

Cooper Kupp was also signed to be a very short-term solution, so he's not someone who likely has more than another year with the team.