Seattle Seahawks target key roster needs in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

64. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Ken Walker III is a free agent, and Zach Charbonnet now has a torn ACL, so the running back room has some unknowns after the 2025 NFL Season. I would be shocked if GM John Schneider did not address this room in some capacity in the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks take Jadarian Price, who is the other notable Notre Dame running back not named Jeremiyah Love. Price is the final pick of Round 2 in this mock draft.

96. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Drew Shelton could settle into a tackle spot in the NFL but might translate better along the interior of the offensive line. The Seahawks could use another guard. Grey Zabel has been a home run of a pick, but Anthony Bradford is a bit of a liability, so getting a potential replacements makes a lot of sense.

Shelton is a top-100-caliber pick, and Seattle nabs him up at pick 96.

186. Romello Brinson, WR, SMU

Seattle finishes up this mock draft with Romello Brinson from SMU. Brinson had 638 yards and three touchdowns for SMU in 2025. He began his collegiate career at Miami and has 52 games of experience.

The Seahawks only had four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. It could be a realistic scenario for the front office to perhaps try and trade down to net some more capital, but with any trade down, there has to be a team willing to trade up.

One thing is certain, though - this team might be the most well-coached in the NFL, and there is no reason to believe that Seattle won't again be a juggernaut in 2026. You'd ideally love to see Sam Darnold take better care of the football going forward, but that could absolutely come with another year in the system.