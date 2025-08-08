Shedeur Sanders' first NFL touchdown pass was truly a thing of beauty

In the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Shedeur Sanders threw his first career touchdown pass in the NFL.

And this thing was quite honestly a thing of beauty. Sanders is going to get a ton of snaps in this game with many of the other Browns' quarterbacks dealing with minor injuries that could become major if they are out on the field.

This could not be more of a perfect opportunity for Shedeur Sanders, one of the most polarizing players in the NFL already, to make an early statement, and it does feel like it is only a matter of time before Sanders is starting multiple games in a row for the Browns in the 2025 NFL Season.

Shedeur Sanders threw a perfect pass for his first NFL touchdown

You have to give Shedeur Sanders a ton of credit for this pass, as it was perfectly placed.

Shedeur Sanders finds Kaden Davis for the TD!



Sanders took the snap, rolled to his left, set his feet (for the most part) and fired a very accurate pass in a ton of traffic to Kaden Davis, who hopes to make the Browns' roster for 2025. Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft story was well-documented.

He was seen as a first-round pick by many of the top analysts out there but ended up sliding into the fifth round, and it does appear like he slid due to what some would consider to be an off-putting personality. He does have the personality of his father, Deion Sanders, but he is not close to the football player that his father was, and that surely turns people off.

Well, with Shedeur Sanders playing well early on for the Cleveland Browns in this preseason game, the chatter is going to get louder with him perhaps being called to start for the franchise when the regular season begins.