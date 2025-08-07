Early NFL predictions for AFC and NFC championship games in 2025 season

The AFC and NFC championship games in 2025 could feature many of the same teams. Let's predict the games for this season. In 2024, we saw the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles as the final four teams.

And not to spoil too much, but our predictions below do not feature those four same teams. There is a ton of parity in the NFL and an increasing amount of teams stacking roster talent as well. We could see some shocking teams making deep playoff runs in 2025.

Let's predict the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the AFC and NFC Championship Games in 2025

AFC Championship Game - Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

You know what? Let's do this - the Kansas City Chiefs will not make the conference championship game for the first time since the 2017 NFL Season. From 2018-2024, the Chiefs have at least made it that far. With their roster suffering a bit at key positions and teams like the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos trending in the right direction, this game is on the table.

Denver's defense is the most talented in the NFL, and its second-year QB, Bo Nix, could ascend to new heights in 2025. He was on a 45-touchdown pace over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos have a top-flight offensive and defensive line as well.

The Bills really don't need much more introduction - they've been to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 and 2024, losing both times to the Kansas City Chiefs, so if the Chiefs aren't able to get back in 2025, Buffalo could have a realistic path to the Super Bowl.

NFC Championship Game - Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Commanders

The Los Angeles Rams lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and the Washington Commanders lost in the conference championship game in 2024 to the Eagles as well. With Philly set to endure a Super Bowl regression and both LA and Washington having top-tier quarterbacks, this championship game is on the table.

The Rams are built the right way, and the Washington Commanders have an elite coaching staff and Jayden Daniels. While Washington's roster isn't special, we saw how far this team was able to go, so I would not doubt it if they made another deep playoff run in 2025.