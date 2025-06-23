Shedeur Sanders quickly proving why the NFL passed on him in 2025 NFL Draft

The fall of Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest sports stories of the year so far, and for good reason. Sanders was widely considered to be a 1st-round prospect for the majority of the 2024 college football season at Colorado. Pre-draft rumors of his fall down the board didn't begin until the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft itself, and even a fall to the second round felt shocking to everyone who covers the NFL in any capacity.

Even I had friends and family texting me during the draft, asking if they were right to be completely shocked about Sanders falling out of the first two days entirely. The NFL made an example of Sanders, and at first glance, it appeared as though they had done wrong by a young player who did nothing but prove himself, despite being in his dad's shadow.

A recent incident, however, might be Shedeur proving the NFL was right all along. Sanders was ticketed for driving 101 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, and it was discovered that he was also cited for driving 95 MPH in a 60 MPH zone earlier in the month.

A led foot is understandable in one instance, but multiple times in the same month?

What's worse is that both Sanders and his brother Shilo, an undrafted free agent safety for the Bucs, just laughed it off.

Shedeur Sanders (and his brother) seemingly laugh off speeding citations

This is going to seem like a joke, but here is the exact response Shedeur had to questions about the speeding citations:

"I know I be vibin', bruh ... I'm just a little boy. I made some wrong choices, personally, and I gotta own up to 'em. I made some, you know, not great choices. I learn from 'em. I learn."



- Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders said this about his speeding violation:



“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them”💯 pic.twitter.com/RUTa1IJ20f — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) June 19, 2025

The good news for Sanders is, he has plenty of time in his life to grow up and mature. The bad news is, he's got an opportunity to lead an NFL franchise right now, and it doesn't look like he's ready to seize it. Sanders's attitude toward a rather serious offense is bordering on apathetic.

The entire NFL passed on this guy until the 5th round of the draft and it might have been longer if the Browns hadn't broken his fall. Watching a clip like this, you can't help but feel like NFL teams might have been onto something.