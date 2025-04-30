Despite 5th-Round slide, Shedeur Sanders could start for Browns in 2025

Shedeur Sanders fell into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the rookie QB could be in line to start for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns QB room is certainly filled with a ton of characters.

Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were the two main players in the room, as Deshaun Watson has to restart his Achilles rehab, and he obviously is not the QB he once was. The Browns are surely going to move on from Watson in the next year or two, and some of their QB moves this offseason indicate they are laying the groundwork for that.

Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in two downright shocking moves, but when you look at the team's QB room, could Sanders actually be the favorite to start?

Shedeur Sanders still has a path to starting for the Browns

First and foremost, it would not shock me if Sanders already had a ton of fans on the Browns roster itself, as some may think that him sliding into the fifth round was simply disrespectful. And honestly... could Shedeur Sanders simply be the best QB in the room now, period?

Kenny Pickett is what he is at this point and is an average backup at best, and there was no question that Sanders was and is a better QB than Gabriel. Well, that would leave Joe Flacco as the other QB in this room, and honestly, why would the Browns start Flacco?

They know the kind of QB he is, but they do not know the kind of QB that Shedeur Sanders is. While it's not likely, there is always a chance that Sanders is indeed a franchise-caliber QB, but the Browns won't know that unless they play him.

Even by just simple process of elimination, Shedeur Sanders could start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.