Steelers cap off pathetic 2025 offseason with brutal George Pickens trade

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for two draft picks, but what is this franchise trying to do? For years, the Steelers were among the more stable and well-run franchises in the entire NFL, but that has flown out the window.

This team has reached the pinnacle of incompetence this offseason as they wait to see if an old, washed-up quarterback wants to play for them. They also just traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and while this may seem like a good move, it really only makes the Steelers goals in 2025 that much more confusing.

What are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?

The team let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency, only to bring back Mason Rudolph and use a late-round pick on Will Howard. Those moves would tell you that this team is trying to rebuild, right?

Well, the Steelers also swung a major trade for DK Metcalf, one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, and they also signed some notable secondary help in Darius Slay, Juan Thonhill, and Brandin Echols.

It seems like GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin truly have no idea what they are even doing. Are the Steelers trying to win? Are they trying to rebuild? Are they totally lost? I would go with the latter, here.

What really seemed to throw this franchise off was them taking Kenny Pickett a few years ago in the 2022 NFL Draft - Pickett was not a first-round quarterback and was one of the bigger NFL Draft busts in recent memory. Until Pittsburgh fill accepts a thorough rebuilding process, they will remain in the 'irrelevant middle' as I like to call it.

The George Pickens move is yet another indication that the Pittsburgh Steelers, once a beacon of success in the NFL, no longer has any clue what they are doing.