76. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Ja'Kobi Lane is a 6-4 wide receiver who doesn't necessarily profile as a no. 1 receiver, but he's got WR2 upside and immediately becomes a notable red zone threat due to his size. Pittsburgh snags another wide receiver, and all of a sudden may have a three-headed monster with DK Metcalf, Concepcion, and Lane.

85. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Kenneth Gainwell is a free agent this offseason, and while Pittsburgh could bring him back, the Steelers can turn to the NFL Draft and snag another weapon in Jonah Coleman. Running back is typically a position where rookies can come on almost immediately.

99. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Austin Barber is a tackle prospect who Pittsburgh takes at pick 99 in our latest mock draft. Barber does have the potential to find a spot at one of the tackle spots, but like with many collegiate tackles coming into the NFL, kicking inside to guard is usually what happens.

Grey Zabel of the Seattle Seahawks was a collegiate tackle who transitioned to guard quite nicely.

121. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Bud Clark could be a massive steal here at pick 121, and it's felt like the front office has pieced together this secondary and not necessarily invested NFL Draft capital into it. While Clark isn't a huge investment, he does help the safety room, set to see a ton of players hit the free agent market for the Steelers.

135. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Again along the defensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh snags a national champion in Aiden Fisher. Following Curt Cignetti from JMU to Indiana, Fisher racked up over 300 total tackles in his time in college.

Cole Holcomb is a free agent this offseason, so some reinforcements are needed in the middle of the defense. The Steelers still have five draft picks left.