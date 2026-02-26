159. Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

Thaddeus Dixon had 22 career passes defended in college and could be another young player the Steelers add to the secondary. I just do not really understand the front office's methods on the backend of the defense. Drafting and developing is the way to go. The 30-something veteran players they've brought in here just can't keep happening.

213. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar could be quite the interesting pick for the Steelers. Once a first-round-caliber prospect, Allar kind of hurt his NFL Draft stock after a season-ending injury last October. Allar was indeed trending toward going in Round 1, but now he may have to settle for being a day three selection. Allar is 6-5 and 235 pounds, so the size could not be more ideal.

The arm is lively, and he'll be just 22 years old when the NFL Draft rolls around. If Pittsburgh could snag him at pick 213, they could be getting a potential steal.

215. Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Densely built a 6-1 and nearly 320 pounds, Albert Regis could likely find his NFL home right in the middle of the defense line as a run-stuffing nose tackle. The Steelers do have to get younger along the defensive line.

225. Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Another day three cornerback selection, the Steelers take Andre Fuller from Toledo. When teams are picking this late, the ideal hope is that some of these players could develop into high-end backups, but there are always diamonds in the rough.

238. Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College

A smaller pass-rusher, actually rather identical in size to Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos, Quintayvious Hutchins is the Steelers final pick in this mock draft, a draft where sweeping, thorough changes are made in hopes that a potential final year of the Rodgers era leads to a Super Bowl title.