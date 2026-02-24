Packers go crazy to fix the trenches in updated 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers have been stuck in this 'good not great' tier for multiple years now, and while things were looking good there entering the final stretch of the season, the Packers kind of bottomed out and lost some key players to injury.

As a result, Green Bay limped into the playoffs and lost in the Wild Card Round, thrusting the team's weaknesses to the forefront as the offseason got started. With free agency rapidly approaching and the 2026 NFL Draft to follow, this almost feels like a 'do or die' offseason for the franchise, especially when you look at how much the Chicago Bears improved this past season.

In this latest Packers mock draft, the team doesn't mess around and gets ultra-aggressive in fixing the trenches, one of the weakest spots on the team.

Green Bay Packers aggressively address the trenches in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

52. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

With both Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan set to be free agents, and the Aaron Banks era getting off to a terrible start, the Packers will need to address the offensive line in some capacity this offseason. While some smart free agency additions could be had, the team could use pick 52 on Emmanuel Pregnon, a solid guard prospect who can start from day one and hopefully give the team a legitimate solution at the position.

84. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Domonique Orange is a great nose tackle prospect and is nicknamed "Big Citrus," so that should be plenty enough reason for Green Bay to pull the trigger. Standing at 6-4 and weighing 325 pounds, Orange is a space-eater and is someone the Packers could use immediately on defense on run downs, as he's not much of a rusher along the interior.

Orange helps the Packers get a lot sturdier along the interior of the defensive line where the team has felt a bit limp. Green Bay could do a lot worse here at pick 84. Thus far, two picks in a row in the trenches is a clear display that this team wants to aggressively improve the roster.