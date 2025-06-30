Steelers next move obvious after trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly all in on the 2025 season as they've made blockbuster moves already this year to acquire future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, star wide receiver DK Metcalf, and one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL last season in Jonnu Smith.

Oh yeah, they brought in Darius Slay to help upgrade the secondary as well.

It's a big-name, big-ticket type of offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they're not likely done. In fact, they may already be plotting their next move after making a massive trade to acquire both Ramsey and Smith.

Steelers can look to sign veteran WR Gabe Davis after blockbuster trade

Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 30, 2025

The Steelers' offense already now includes Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Robert Woods, and expected breakout players Roman Wilson and Kaleb Johnson. But it might also soon include former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Davis has visited with the Steelers this offseason and is on speed dial, but this blockbuster trade by Pittsburgh might ramp up their urgency to sign someone like Davis. Pittsburgh is currently one DK Metcalf injury away from being in a pretty awful position at receiver, and they need the experienced depth.

Davis is a big-play threat who would work extremely well as a secondary option while Metcalf is healthy, but he's also proven in his career that he can step up in big moments. He had some outstanding playoff performances while with the Buffalo Bills, even though he never really developed into a core weapon for that Buffalo offense.

He's at a major crossroads in his NFL career as well, but having a big year as a secondary option for Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers could significantly boost his free agent value.

The Steelers will be on the lookout for any receiver help they can get at a discounted rate at this point, and Davis should be considered one of the most worthwhile short-term gambles for any team in the league in need of receiver help. He just turned 26 this offseason and struggled with injuries last year in Jacksonville.

Not to mention, Trevor Lawrence wasn't healthy last year and the Jags cycled through backup journeymen at quarterback.

Davis will get a fair deal to come to a place like Pittsburgh, but he could also end up being one of the best bargains of the 2025 offseason at this point.