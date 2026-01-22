Steelers usher in a new offensive era in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

85. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Pittsburgh definitely needs to continue rebuilding the defensive line, as the former foundational pieces in TJ Watt and Cam Heyward are getting old, and there appears to be a chance that Heyward retires this offseason.

99. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

The offensive line in Pittsburgh is littered with young players, which isn't a bad thing at all. The Steelers find a future starter at guard and select Keylan Rutledge at pick 99 in this mock draft.

121. Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Playing for Michigan in 2025, Jaishawn Barham had 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. That type of solid production against NFL-caliber competition could be an enticing thing that makes the Steelers pull the trigger at pick 121.

135. Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

Adding another wide receiver, the Steelers grab Eric Rivers from Georgia Tech at pick 135.

159. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

The Steelers used a ton of tight ends this year but do need some younger talent at the position. The team selections Dae'Quan Wright at pick 159 in this mock draft. Pittsburgh continues to bring in young talent on offense.

213. DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

Now flipping to the defensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh takes DeShon Singleton from Nebraska at pick 213. The Steelers have had a make-shift secondary for multiple seasons now. That cannot continue.

214. J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

J'Mari Taylor rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns for Virginia in 2025. He added another 43 receptions and could be a nice depth option in the backfield.

224. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas Tech

Again with a pick along the defensive line, Pittsburgh grabs Tyler Onyedim with their second-to-last selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

237. Ricardo Hallman, CB, Wisconsin

Ricardo Hallman would make it three picks in the secondary for the Steelers in this mock draft. In total, the Steelers made 12 selections in this mock draft. It would not shock me, though, if the Steelers looked to trade one or more of these picks for immediate impact players.