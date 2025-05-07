Steelers wide receiver depth looks horrifying after George Pickens trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens on Wednesday, and now their WR depth chart truly looks terrible. I understand why the move was made, but it does reveal an unfortunate truth about the Steelers WR unit.

The Steelers have consistently been among the best teams in the NFL at drafting and developing wide receivers, and for years they had top-tier units. Well, the last couple of years have really been done for Pittsburgh in this regard, and they kind of admitted as much when they traded for DK Metcalf.

Now that George Pickens is on the Dallas Cowboys, DK Metcalf is front and center, and should receive well over 100 targets in 2025 from whoever is playing QB for Pittsburgh. Both upon further examination, Metcalf may actually have quite the challenging time given how weak the Steelers room is outside of the former Seattle Seahawk.

Let's check out their wide receiver depth chart following the George Pickens trade.

Thank goodness for... DK Metcalf??

Below is the Steelers current depth chart following the George Pickens trade:



DK Metcalf

Calvin Austin III

Robert Woods

Roman Wilson

Scotty Miller

Ben Skowronek

This might be the worst wide receiver room in the NFL even with DK Metcalf in the picture, who the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for an extended this past offseason. Metcalf just turned 27 years old, so he should have several more years of high-end performance left.

Even if Pittsburgh plans on angling toward the 2026 NFL Draft to try and kickstart this franchise, another wide receiver move is absolutely necessary. Gabe Davis actually just got cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he could be a neat addition.

Both Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen are free agents as well, and no matter who is taking snaps under center in 2025, the Steelers have to make another move with this room.