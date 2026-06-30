Stefon Diggs' possible free agency homecoming has a chance to be a major spark

Just two seasons ago, the Washington Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Although injuries also played a major factor, it became clear that the Commanders were well ahead of schedule during that magical run in the 2024 season, Jayden Daniels' rookie year with the team. And it's also become abundantly clear that Daniels' weapons at the wide receiver position are a major question mark heading into his third NFL season.

With options rather limited this time of year, the Commanders could turn to one of the best available free agents in veteran Stefon Diggs, who is coming off a really strong year with the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots.

Diggs is a Maryland native who played his college ball for the Terrapins, and playing for the Commanders this season would be a homecoming that could also provide the spark Jayden Daniels needs in year three.

Stefon Diggs would be a great free agent target for the Commanders late in the 2026 offseason

The idea of Diggs signing with the Commanders has been floated out there a number of times, but it's even an idea Diggs himself has entertained in recent weeks:

"It's a lot of hopes. We're kind of figuring out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me like, damn, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out. We'll see how it goes, but I'm kind of open right now."



- Free agent WR Stefon Diggs, via NFL.com

The Commanders still have veteran Terry McLaurin at the receiver position, but it's really just him going into this season, and a lot of potential or question marks.

The Commanders used a 3rd-round pick on Clemson's Antonio Williams, who could be a nice steal for them on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but he's still a 3rd-round pick. The team also brought back former Titans 1st-round pick Treylon Burks, who made one of the most ridiculous catches in the NFL last season (against one of the league's best defenses, too).

But are veterans like Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson really going to help Jayden Daniels get back to playing the borderline MVP-caliber ball we saw back in his rookie year with the team?

The idea of Diggs definitely has some merit. The Commanders have not been afraid of bringing in grizzled veterans, and Diggs is still performing at an extremely high level. We have seen what his presence can do for quarterbacks like Josh Allen and now Drake Maye, and perhaps he could give the Commanders at least one really solid year to help Daniels along in his development.

Last season for New England, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He caught a career-high 83 percent of his targets despite having the 2nd-highest yards per target (9.9) of his NFL career up to this point.

If the Commanders are going to bring in a veteran receiver this offseason, it should be Stefon Diggs, and they should probably pass on Brandon Aiyuk while they're at it.